Designs for Drago: Prestonsburg businesses honor deputy K9 killed in line of duty

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - As people in Floyd County work to make sense of the acts that transpired on Thursday, when a barricade and officer-involved shooting left three police officers and one deputy K9 dead, many are just looking for ways to help.

For Sheena Maynard, owner of Lou’s Place for Pets, that answer came in the form of what she knows best: caring for animals.

“It affected me on a different level, because I’ve been animal rescue for almost 12 years now, so animals isn’t just what I do for a living, it’s not what I like, but this is literally who I am as a person,” said Maynard. “That’s where I knew my place in all this.”

Maynard, through her worry and concern for the officers who lost their lives, decided to focus in on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 deputy, Drago.

Working with Gina Rose, owner of Shirt Gallery, a t-shirt was created and printed to memorialize the four-legged friend to all.

“We have kept it local. These shirts were designed local, they’re being made local, you know, and we’re selling them here local,” she said.

Maynard said proceeds for the shirts, now available for anyone to order, will go to the sheriff’s department to use when they move forward in finding and funding a new K9 to fill the role Drago took so seriously.

“Not that he could ever be replaced, but we do need a predecessor. We do need a new K9,” she said.

You can order shirts by contacting Maynard at Lou’s Place for Pets- via phone or Facebook. She said the response has already been incredible, bringing in more than 700 orders as of Monday.

“Just kind of all over the East Coast currently, so lots of people are affected by this and lots of people are looking to chip in and help,” she said.

Drago will also be honored Friday at a dog-friendly funeral at the Mountain Arts Center at 6 p.m.

