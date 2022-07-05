Advertisement

East Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic

A volunteer firefighter was killed while on duty July 4
A volunteer firefighter with South Claiborne County Fire Department was killed Monday after getting hit by a vehicle.
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TAZWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A volunteer firefighter with South Claiborne County Fire Department was killed Monday after getting hit by a vehicle.

Fire officials told WVLT that 77-year-old Roger Estes was killed while he was directing traffic at an Independence Day event for the fire department on Monday.

Officials said the crash occurred approximately 1:00 p.m. on Highway 33 south in New Tazwell, Estes was hit by a Ford truck and died from his injuries.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating that crash.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Water Rescue
Two minors seriously injured in Fort Loudon Lake boat-water tube accident
WSMV boating death
Juvenile killed in boating accident on Tennessee River
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says
A man has been fired and arrested after whipping a horse at Goldrush Stables in Pigeon Forge TN
Former employee describes horse whipping incident at Pigeon Forge stables

Latest News

A volunteer firefighter with South Claiborne County Fire Department was killed Monday after...
East Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic
Staying humid, but some more rain and storms ahead.
Feels like 100+ for some, with only spotty storms for now
Spike and Forrest from HSTV
WVLT Pet of the Month: Spike and Forrest
Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick