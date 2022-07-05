Advertisement

Endangered lion cub born at Zoo Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville welcomed a healthy African lion cub in June, even with delivery complications.
Zoo Knoxville welcomed a new African lion cub.
Zoo Knoxville welcomed a new African lion cub.(Zoo Knoxville)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced the birth of an African lion cub who was born healthy on June 16. The cub is the newest daughter of father Upepo and mother Amara.

Amara’s birthing process was not an easy one, according to officials with the zoo. After the newest cub was born, Amara’s care team noticed she was still showing signs of labor but was not giving birth. The team performed an ultrasound, and her care team saw a stillborn cub stuck.

Veterinarians from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine performed emergency surgery on Amara. The surgery was successful, but Amara was slow to rebound after. Veterinarians diagnosed her with “acute renal insufficiency,” which is a sudden failure of the liver or kidneys.

She is currently on medication, and veterinarians told WVLT News they are “cautiously optimistic” that they can manage the condition. “The latest report was that she was bright, acting more like her usual self, and caring appropriately for her cub,” officials with Zoo Knoxville said.

Amara’s care team is monitoring her closely.

Zoo Knoxville works closely with a few organizations promoting the lion population. The Ruaha Project in East Africa hopes to reduce conflict between humans and carnivores, save wild lions, and support rangers protecting wild lions.

The African Lion SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) aims to double the number of lions in the wild by 2050. Amara and Upepo’s cubs are critical to this mission, Zoo Knoxville officials said.

