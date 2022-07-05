Advertisement

Feels like 100+ for some, with only spotty storms for now

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks more on and off storms to finish out the week.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a very hot AND humid day, so that makes it feel like the triple digits at times! While a couple of storms develop today, we’re slowly building up to more at times the rest of this weekend and into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly clear morning, with patchy haze and fog. Temperatures are only cooling to around 74 degrees.

Tuesday is another mostly sunny, hot, and humid day. Isolated rain and storms develop, especially afternoon to early evening hours. A couple of stronger storms are possible. We’ll top out around 94 degrees, but that humidity makes it feel like it’s around 100 yet again.

Tonight, a stray shower is possible, with scattered clouds and patchy fog. We’ll only drop to around 74 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms develop at times throughout the rest of the week.

We’ll see a few storms pop-up Wednesday afternoon and evening, after a hot high of 95 degrees. Storms are at a 40% coverage Thursday afternoon to evening as well, with a high of 94 degrees.

More on and off rain and storms start developing midday Friday and build up to a 60% coverage for Saturday. This takes from the low 90s to upper 80s, before rain tapers off Sunday.

In your First-Alert 8-day planner, next week starts off sunny and dry, before a build up in rain chances again.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

