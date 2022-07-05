Florida man dies after Dandridge tractor accident, sheriff says

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Florida died in a tractor accident in Dandridge on Monday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a residence on Spring Creek Road on July 4, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, according to officials, they found a man on the backside of the property underneath a compact tractor. He was identified as Brian Charles Hazeltine, 47, of Lantana, Florida.

“It appears the victim was driving near a culvert when the tractor slid and rolled into a ditch,” Jefferson County officials said. “EMS and Rescue personnel attempted to resuscitate the victim but were unsuccessful, and he died as a result of his injuries.”

The Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and is leading the investigation.

