How to find your lost pet after July 4

(Source: pexels.com)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has provided a list of guidelines for reuniting with your pet after fireworks may have spooked it off.

Young-Williams representatives told WVLT News that more pets go missing on July 4 than any other day of the year. Since they often see an increase in uptake after the holiday, the animal center has released a list of stops pet parents can use to locate their lost friends.

Center representatives said that spayed and neutered animals tend to go missing less. They also said that having a chip painlessly inserted below your pet’s skin means they will always be carrying the information needed to get them home.

