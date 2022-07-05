Advertisement

Isolated storms Wednesday with more heat and humidity

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking on and off rain and storms throughout the rest of the week.
Isolated storms Wednesday afternoon
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue to make it feel 100°+ at times. The coverage in rain and storms continue to build heading towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, a stray shower is possible with scattered clouds and patchy fog. We’ll only drop to around 74 degrees.

Isolated pop-up storms return Wednesday afternoon and evening. An isolated stronger storm is possible with gusty winds being the main threat. It’ll be another hot one with a high of 95 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms develop at times throughout the rest of the week.

Storms are at a 40% coverage Thursday afternoon to evening with a high of 94 degrees.

More on and off rain and storms start developing midday Friday and build up to a 60% coverage for Saturday. This takes from the low 90s to the upper 80s, before rain tapers off Sunday.

In your First-Alert 8-day planner, next week starts off sunny and dry, before a build up in rain chances again.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

