Isolated storms Wednesday with more heat and humidity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue to make it feel 100°+ at times. The coverage in rain and storms continue to build heading towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, a stray shower is possible with scattered clouds and patchy fog. We’ll only drop to around 74 degrees.

Isolated pop-up storms return Wednesday afternoon and evening. An isolated stronger storm is possible with gusty winds being the main threat. It’ll be another hot one with a high of 95 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms develop at times throughout the rest of the week.

Storms are at a 40% coverage Thursday afternoon to evening with a high of 94 degrees.

More on and off rain and storms start developing midday Friday and build up to a 60% coverage for Saturday. This takes from the low 90s to the upper 80s, before rain tapers off Sunday.

In your First-Alert 8-day planner, next week starts off sunny and dry, before a build up in rain chances again.

