Knoxville Police Department searching for three suspects in catalytic converter thefts
Three people are wanted as suspects in catalytic converter thefts, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying three suspects suspected of being involved in catalytic converters’ thefts.
The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers tweeted about the incident. The suspects reportedly stole from vehicles on Brown Avenue at Maplehurst Apartments between June 29 and July 3.
If someone recognizes the suspects, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers encouraged them to call or submit a tip online.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.