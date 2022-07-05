Knoxville Police Department searching for three suspects in catalytic converter thefts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying three suspects suspected of being involved in catalytic converters’ thefts.

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers tweeted about the incident. The suspects reportedly stole from vehicles on Brown Avenue at Maplehurst Apartments between June 29 and July 3.

Recognize these 3 -suspected of stealing catalytic converters btwn 6/29 & 7/3 from vehicles on Brown Av, Maplehurst Apartments & other areas? If you recognize them contact Crime Stoppers - Call **TIPS or 865-215-7165 or go to https://t.co/msppsTw5gg. Tips can =$$$. @Knoxville_PD pic.twitter.com/RBrFHce1oh — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) July 5, 2022

If someone recognizes the suspects, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers encouraged them to call or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.