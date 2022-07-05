Advertisement

KPD seeing increase in car thefts at Knoxville quarries

Officers said they had received reports of five stolen cars between June 22 and June 30.
(Knox County)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are seeing an increase in car thefts at South Knoxville quarries, according to a release from the department issued Tuesday.

Officers said they had received reports of five stolen cars between June 22 and June 30. Three cars were stolen from the Fort Dickerson Quarry and two were taken from Meads Quarry. “In all five of those cases, the keys to the cars that were stolen were left on the shore and taken at some point while the victim was swimming,” the release said.

KPD’s advice? Lock up your belongings while you swim or make sure someone stays on shore to watch your possessions.

“When leaving your car unattended for any amount of time, always shut off the engine, take your keys, roll up the windows and lock your doors. Remember to also remove any key fobs that can start the engine from the car as well,” the release said.

