Overturned tractor-trailer, hazmat situation shuts down I-40 near Newport

Both directions of I-40 near Newport are closed after a tractor-trailer overturned.
An over turned tractor-trailer has closed I-40 in both directions
An over turned tractor-trailer has closed I-40 in both directions(Cocke County Emergency Management Agency)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned tractor-trailer has closed I-40 in both directions near Newport and prompted a “hazmat situation,” according to Tennessee Department of Transportation official Mark Nagi.

The incident occurred at mile marker 432 near Newport, and the Newport Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area if possible. In the meantime, officials are redirecting traffic at exits 424 and 431.

As of writing, traffic is backed up for approximately seven miles, according to traffic maps from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

WVLT News will update this story as we learn more.

