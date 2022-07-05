Overturned tractor-trailer, hazmat situation shuts down I-40 near Newport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned tractor-trailer has closed I-40 in both directions near Newport and prompted a “hazmat situation,” according to Tennessee Department of Transportation official Mark Nagi.

The incident occurred at mile marker 432 near Newport, and the Newport Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area if possible. In the meantime, officials are redirecting traffic at exits 424 and 431.

As of writing, traffic is backed up for approximately seven miles, according to traffic maps from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

