Advertisement

Popular Townsend restaurant catches fire, 2 firefighters injured

A fire broke out at Walkers Catfish Cabin and BBQ restaurant in Townsend, according to Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan.
The Walkers Catfish Cabin and BBQ restaurant in Townsend caught fire Monday night, according to officials with the Blount County Fire Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Walkers Catfish Cabin and BBQ restaurant in Townsend caught fire Monday night, according to officials with the Blount County Fire Department.

The Townsend Volunteer Fire Department was leading the response and BCFD Chief Doug McClanahan said that his department sent one tanker and six firefighters to assist.

A spokeswoman for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said two firefighters were treated for heat-related issues.

She also said that the Blount County Fire Investigation Team would likely be taking over to investigate the fire.

The fire investigation team is made up of law enforcement and fire personnel from the BCSO as well as the Maryville and Alcoa fire departments.

The restaurant is located at 7018 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
WSMV boating death
Juvenile killed in boating accident on Tennessee River
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says
Officials with the Knoxville division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation are warning...
FBI Knoxville warns parents of sextortion schemes targeting children
Water Rescue
Two minors seriously injured in Fort Loudon Lake boat-water tube accident

Latest News

Popular Townsend restaurant catches fire
Tracking more heat and humidity this week
Increasing the heat and humidity this week with scattered storms
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
LIVE: Festival on the Fourth fireworks at World’s Fair Park
Honor the Fallen shirts are now available to memorialize fallen K9 deputy Drago and raise money...
Designs for Drago: Prestonsburg businesses honor deputy K9 killed in line of duty