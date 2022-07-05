Popular Townsend restaurant catches fire, 2 firefighters injured

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Walkers Catfish Cabin and BBQ restaurant in Townsend caught fire Monday night, according to officials with the Blount County Fire Department.

The Townsend Volunteer Fire Department was leading the response and BCFD Chief Doug McClanahan said that his department sent one tanker and six firefighters to assist.

A spokeswoman for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said two firefighters were treated for heat-related issues.

She also said that the Blount County Fire Investigation Team would likely be taking over to investigate the fire.

The fire investigation team is made up of law enforcement and fire personnel from the BCSO as well as the Maryville and Alcoa fire departments.

The restaurant is located at 7018 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy.

