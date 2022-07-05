Star-Spangled night at Smokies Stadium raises $40K for a good cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A red, white and blue weekend at Smokies Stadium in Kodak culminated with fireworks and a lot of money raised for a cause that’s All American.

It was Folds of Honor night at the park, and the players wore specially made jerseys, which were auctioned off for Folds of Honor, a group that raises money to help provide education for families of fallen and wounded soldiers.

The many veterans at the event were so appreciative Sunday night. “Freedom allows people to come out and experience stuff like this. Folds of Honor is a great organization. Them auctioning off their jerseys is a good way to give back,” James Dyer said.

“Freedom is not free and people are dying literally to get here. They strive to get here to make their way in life, to pursue happiness, to pursue freedom’s they would never have where they’re at,” fellow veteran Shawn Mullins added.

Approximately $40,000 were raised for the organization, about $10,000 through the auctions of the jerseys alone.

Anyone can donate to Folds of Honor year-round.

