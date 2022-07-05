Advertisement

TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Cumberland Co. woman

Corley has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely without assistance, according to TBI officials.
Sue Ellen Corley, 71.
Sue Ellen Corley, 71.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Cumberland County woman Tuesday.

Sue Ellen Corley, 71, was last seen on Thursday, June 30, and may be traveling in a 2014 brown Jeep Compass with TN tag S6584F. She is 5′2″, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Corley has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely without assistance, according to TBI officials.

Those who spot Corley or the described vehicle are encouraged to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484- 6176 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

