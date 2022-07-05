Advertisement

Tenn. judges nix Jewish couple’s suit alleging adoption bias

(KTVF)
By JONATHAN MATTISE
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee judges have dismissed a lawsuit filed by a couple who alleged that a state-sponsored Christian adoption agency refused to help them because they are Jewish.

The lawsuit challenged a 2020 state law that installed legal protections for private adoption agencies to reject state-funded placement of children to parents based on religious beliefs.

The challenge by Elizabeth and Gabriel Rutan-Ram said Holston United Methodist Home for Children in Greeneville barred them from taking state-mandated foster-parent training and denied a home-study certification while they attempted to adopt a child last year.

The panel’s 2-1 decision last week centered on legal standing, including that the couple has since fostered a child. An appeal is expected.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
A fire broke out at Walkers Catfish Cabin and BBQ restaurant in Townsend, according to Blount...
Popular Townsend restaurant catches fire, 6 firefighters injured
Water Rescue
Two minors seriously injured in Fort Loudon Lake boat-water tube accident
WSMV boating death
10-year-old girl killed in boating accident on Tennessee River
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says

Latest News

Tennessee State Capitol
Court lets Tennessee 6-week abortion ban take effect
Rausch to continue leading Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
child vaccine
Tennessee GOP leaders urge delay of toddler COVID-19 shots
Ahead of Ford plant, TSA returning to Tennessee airport