TWRA recounts deadly Fourth of July weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency released the statistics of activity over the Fourth of July weekend.

A ten-year-old girl died in a boating accident on the Tennessee River. Another boating accident resulted in severe injuries.

In 2022, there have been 16 boating-related fatalities, according to TWRA officials. Around this time last year, there were only 13 deaths.

There were 25 arrests made for boating under the influence, TWRA officials said. They broke down the arrests by region:

Upper Cumberland/Chattanooga area: 9

East Tennessee: 8

Middle Tennessee: 7

West Tennessee: 1

Operation Dry Water was also over the weekend, and the national event aims to reduce alcohol and drug-related injuries and deaths on the water. Officials chose the operation to be held in tandem with the Fourth of July to give BUI incidents “high visibility during the peak boating season,” TWRA officials said.

