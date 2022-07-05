Advertisement

WVLT Pet of the Month: Spike and Forrest

The Humane Society, Tennessee Valley said these two are looking for forever homes
Spike and Forrest are the WVLT Pet of the Month for July.
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Humane Society, Tennessee Valley said Spike and Forrest are two dogs in its care who are looking for homes right now.

Spike is the black and white boy, and Forrest is the Brindle-colored dog.

HSTV said Spike keeps getting overlooked, because he doesn’t like to be picked up and may need some special consideration when it comes to vet visits. Caretakers say he is six-years-old and loves going on walks, peanut butter and belly rubs. They say he’s happy walking around, or binging a show with a friend.

HSTV said Forrest is a high energy boy. Calling him a great hiking companion, HSTV said he also loves cuddling. He can seem like a lot when he’s cooped up, according to HSTV, but once he’s out and about, he’s calm, curious, and so sweet.

People who are interested in adopting, or just meeting Spike and Forrest can visit the Humane Society’s website.

