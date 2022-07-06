Advertisement

Bradford Freeman, last “Band of Brothers” survivor, has died

He will be buried Friday in Caledonia, Mississippi, where he lived.
He will be buried Friday in Caledonia, Mississippi, where he lived.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALEDONIA, Miss. (AP) — Bradford Freeman, the last survivor of the Army unit featured in the World War II oral history book and miniseries “Band of Brothers” has died at the age of 97.

Lowndes Funeral Home in Columbus, Mississippi, says Freeman died Sunday at Baptist Memorial Hospital–Golden Triangle.

He will be buried Friday in Caledonia, Mississippi, where he lived.

Freeman was an 18-year-old student at Mississippi State when he enlisted to fight in World War II.

He volunteered as a paratrooper and became a mortarman in Company E, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division.

He parachuted into Normandy on D-Day, fought in Operation Market-Garden, and was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge, later participating in the occupations of Berchtesgaden, Germany, and Austria.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
A fire broke out at Walkers Catfish Cabin and BBQ restaurant in Townsend, according to Blount...
Popular Townsend restaurant catches fire, 6 firefighters injured
Water Rescue
Two minors seriously injured in Fort Loudon Lake boat-water tube accident
WSMV boating death
10-year-old girl killed in boating accident on Tennessee River
A man has been fired and arrested after whipping a horse at Goldrush Stables in Pigeon Forge TN
Former employee describes horse whipping incident at Pigeon Forge stables

Latest News

Lightning strikes in Knoxville over a double rainbow
East Tenn. sees fallen trees, power outages following storm
Lightning strikes over a double rainbow in Halls
Lightning From East Tenn. Storm
Power lines and trees have fallen in Shorpshire at Widdecome after storms
Lines and trees down in Shorpshire
Power lines and trees have fallen in Shorpshire at Widdecome after storms
East Tennessee Storm Damage
Double Rainbow in Powell