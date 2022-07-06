Advertisement

East Tennessee waterways help dozens of veterans wash away worries

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. in Knoxville is back and plans to be bigger and better than before.
Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. in Knoxville is back and plans to be bigger and better than before.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a several-year hiatus, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. in Knoxville is back and plans to be bigger and better than before.

Program Lead Joseph Noe told WVLT News the non-profit offers an alternative to what many veterans, who carry trauma, turn to. The non-profit offers any military men and women physical and emotional rehabilitation through fly fishing, mostly in the mountains.

“Nature has always been an alternative to any drug,” said Noe. “It’s one of the best drugs I’ve ever found. To be honest. I’ve taken a lot of medications but going out in nature and you know, seeing the trees and seeing the animals go around you and just remembering that there is something bigger than you.”

22 Veterans die to suicide a day in America, according to The Veteran Administration. While Noe said he believes their activities and comradery help curve that statistic, their efforts only work through the community’s support and donations.

“It broke me out of a dark spot if it showed me away through fly time of how to shut my brain down and not think about as often of my buddies that I lost overseas or how it happened or the sounds that and smells that will send you back into a flashback,” Noe said.

You can find a list of upcoming events and learn where to donate on the website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
A fire broke out at Walkers Catfish Cabin and BBQ restaurant in Townsend, according to Blount...
Popular Townsend restaurant catches fire, 6 firefighters injured
Water Rescue
Two minors seriously injured in Fort Loudon Lake boat-water tube accident
WSMV boating death
10-year-old girl killed in boating accident on Tennessee River
A man has been fired and arrested after whipping a horse at Goldrush Stables in Pigeon Forge TN
Former employee describes horse whipping incident at Pigeon Forge stables

Latest News

Isolated storms Wednesday afternoon
Isolated storms Wednesday with more heat and humidity
Lightning strikes in Knoxville over a double rainbow
East Tenn. sees fallen trees, power outages following storms
Lightning strikes over a double rainbow in Halls
Lightning From East Tenn. Storm
Ownership said they’re still deciding on whether or not they’ll be able to rebuild and reopen.
Townsend fire under investigation