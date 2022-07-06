East Tennessee waterways help dozens of veterans wash away worries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a several-year hiatus, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. in Knoxville is back and plans to be bigger and better than before.

Program Lead Joseph Noe told WVLT News the non-profit offers an alternative to what many veterans, who carry trauma, turn to. The non-profit offers any military men and women physical and emotional rehabilitation through fly fishing, mostly in the mountains.

“Nature has always been an alternative to any drug,” said Noe. “It’s one of the best drugs I’ve ever found. To be honest. I’ve taken a lot of medications but going out in nature and you know, seeing the trees and seeing the animals go around you and just remembering that there is something bigger than you.”

22 Veterans die to suicide a day in America, according to The Veteran Administration. While Noe said he believes their activities and comradery help curve that statistic, their efforts only work through the community’s support and donations.

“It broke me out of a dark spot if it showed me away through fly time of how to shut my brain down and not think about as often of my buddies that I lost overseas or how it happened or the sounds that and smells that will send you back into a flashback,” Noe said.

You can find a list of upcoming events and learn where to donate on the website.

