Events across East Tennessee for you and the family to Find Your Fun

Many events are happening this weekend for you to Find Your Fun.
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of the events happening around East Tennessee for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Thursday, July 7:

Summer Nights concert series is back this Thursday at Pinnacle Turkey Creek. Every other Thursday, you and the family can enjoy live music, dinner, activities, giveaways, and more! It’s from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. The Jazzspirations will be performing and Jimmys’ Food Truck will be there.

Friday, July 8:

This Friday and Saturday, Dollywood is celebrating Thrills in the Hills. This event gives you a behind-the-scenes tour and exclusive ride time on some of your favorite Dollywood roller coasters. The event includes lunch, a free event t-shirt, and Dollywood items. Friday check in is between 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, check in begins between 6:45 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

The town of Farragut is hosting MUSICFEST at West End Friday and Saturday. It’s at the West End shopping center parking lot just south of Farragut High School. This event features local vendors and eight bands playing rock, country, and blues music. It’s free and open to the public. You can check out MUSICFEST from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m on Friday and then from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday, July 9:

The fifth annual Knoxville Sunflower Festival is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. You’ll find the blooming sunflowers at TWRA’s Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area. The festival is free! There will be a free shuttle from the Tennessee School of Deaf and running continuously from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be guided hikes of the fields at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. Food trucks will be located at the Ijams Quarries and sunflowers gifts will be available at the Ijams Nature Center gift shop.

After a two-year hiatus, it’s back this Saturday! Terror in the Woods returns to Ijams Nature Center and it’s bigger and better than ever! This Saturday features Friday the 13th Part 6: Jason Lives and Never Hike Alone: The Ghost Cut. Also, Frightworks’ Haunted Trail will be back in full force. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the movies and trial begins around 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. Space is limited so it is highly recommended you purchase tickets in advance.

