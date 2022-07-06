First Alert for isolated severe storms Thursday evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue to make it feel 100°+ at times. A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Thursday as scattered storms arrive with an isolated chance for severe storms.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated storms develop, but become more scattered through the afternoon and evening hours, peaking at a 40% coverage. We have a First Alert Weather Day in effect through 8 p.m., with an isolated stronger to severe storm possible. Gusty winds are the main threat, plus some excessive rain in spots could create brief flash flooding.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with spotty rain and storms developing and moving through at times. The low is around 74 degrees again.

Thursday starts out with some spotty storms but becomes more scattered by the evening. There is an isolated chance for a few severe thunderstorms, so a WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in place. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail are the main threats.

Severe storm risk for Thursday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered storms continue Friday, but the severe risk looks lower. It could be rainy at times. Highs will still be in the low to mid-90s but feeling closer to 100+ degrees.

This builds up to a 60% coverage at times in rain and storms Friday night through Saturday. This takes from the low 90s to the upper 80s, before rain becomes spotty Sunday.

In your First-Alert 8-day planner, next week starts off sunny and dry, with spotty rain Tuesday building to scattered Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.