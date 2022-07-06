Advertisement

High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A police chase through the south Charlotte area ended in a crash Wednesday afternoon after more than an hour.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, this started as a breaking-and-entering call where a Jeep was stolen.

Since then, the suspect had stolen three additional vehicles and drove erratically through the area.

Car speeding through the Charlotte area

WBTV's Sky 3 is over a high-speed pursuit in the south Charlotte area.

Posted by WBTV News on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

The chase ended when what appeared to be a stolen black SUV crashed into another vehicle. Police then took the driver of that SUV into custody.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries in connection with this chase.

High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody(WBTV, Courtney Cole)

