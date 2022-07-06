Ice cream parlor to soon serve scoops on University of Tennessee’s campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced the latest scoop: a new old-fashioned ice cream parlor will open its doors in the fall.

The parlor is moving into the former Visitors Center location on Neyland Drive. It will combine retail and culinary skills and utilize student effort, according to a media release.

“It’s been amazing to watch the creamery project come to life,” said senior retail and consumer sciences major Samantha Adams. “All these ideas that we talked about two semesters ago have come to fruition, from forming our marketing strategy, developing a survey about what people expect, naming the ice cream flavors, to the design, layout, flooring, and signs.”

Local milk will be used to create the ice cream and flavors, and dairy and food science students from the college will be sourcing.

“This gives the students an opportunity to showcase a product they created and sent to market,” said Food Science Extension Specialist and Creamery Manager Nathan Miller, “all the while giving them the hands-on experiential learning to prepare them as they leave UT and enter the workforce. Our goal is to give our students the competitive edge they need to make them more successful as they start their careers.”

The release stated that the ice cream parlor is part of a larger project to build the dairy economy in East Tennessee and help family dairy farms.

