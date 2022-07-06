Advertisement

KCSO officer shot while responding to call

Officers were responding to a call on the 8200 block of Brickyard Road
By Madeline Thompson and William Dowling
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An officer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was shot in the leg while responding to a call on Tuesday night.

According to a release, officers were called to the 8200 block of Brickyard Road in Powell at 10:57 p.m. While responding to the call, one of the officers on scene was shot. He was then taken to UT Medical Center for surgery.

According to a spokesperson for the department, Sheriff Tom Spangler has seen the officer and says he is in good spirits.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation into what led up to the shooting is underway.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say if they were looking for any suspects at the time.

This is a developing story.

