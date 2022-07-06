KUB: Thousands of residents without power following storm

Covering Storms In East Tennessee Meteorologist Ben Cathey provides an update on storms moving across East Tennessee. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, July 5, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of people are without power after a thunderstorm moved through Knox County Tuesday evening.

The Knoxville Utilities Board stated that over 15,000 people were without power, at the time of writing at approximately 8:40 p.m.

“Crews are working to restore power quickly and safely,” KUB officials said.

View the outage map here. WVLT News will update this story as we hear more information.

During an outage, KUB uses a specific sequence to determine the order of restoration.

There are currently 11,300 customers without power, as storms move across our service territory. Crews are working to restore power to all customers as quickly and safely as possible.

