KUB: Thousands of residents without power following storm

A thunderstorm has knocked out power for over 15,000 people.
OUtages with KUB
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Covering Storms In East Tennessee

Meteorologist Ben Cathey provides an update on storms moving across East Tennessee.

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, July 5, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of people are without power after a thunderstorm moved through Knox County Tuesday evening.

The Knoxville Utilities Board stated that over 15,000 people were without power, at the time of writing at approximately 8:40 p.m.

“Crews are working to restore power quickly and safely,” KUB officials said.

View the outage map here. WVLT News will update this story as we hear more information.

During an outage, KUB uses a specific sequence to determine the order of restoration.

