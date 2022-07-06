Advertisement

Man killed in Chickamauga boating accident

A man fell over the side of a pontoon boat and was run over, a release said.
TWRA officers
TWRA officers
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was killed following a boating accident on Chickamauga Lake, a release from Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency representative Matt Cameron said.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon when TWRA officers, the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, Rhea County Emergency Management and Rhea County Fire responded to a call about an unresponsive man.

Jordan Matthews, 34, was boating with a woman and child near the Highway 60 bridge when Matthews fell off the bow of the boat and into the water. After falling in, Matthews was run over by the boat, the release said.

“He sustained several lacerations and was found unconscious. Passing anglers helped pull the man back into the pontoon boat where they tried to revive him through CPR,” Cameron said.

Matthews, who was not wearing a lifejacket, was taken to the Rhea Medical Center where he was declared dead, marking the 17th boating-related fatality of the year.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at Walkers Catfish Cabin and BBQ restaurant in Townsend, according to Blount...
Popular Townsend restaurant catches fire, 6 firefighters injured
Officer Lydia Driver
Knox County deputy accidentally shoots partner during dog attack
Lightning strikes in Knoxville over a double rainbow
East Tenn. sees fallen trees, power outages following storms
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
East Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic
The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee

Latest News

Judges dismiss Jewish couple’s suit alleging adoption bias
Judges dismiss Jewish couple’s suit alleging adoption bias
Isolated severe storms Thursday
First Alert for isolated severe storms Thursday evening
A panel of judges has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a couple alleging a state-sponsored...
Judges dismiss Jewish couple’s suit alleging adoption bias
Officer Lydia Driver
Knox County deputy accidentally shoots partner during dog attack