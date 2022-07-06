Scattered downpours and storms at times today through the end of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue to make it feel 100°+ at times, but we’re seeing a little better coverage of our area in rain and storms at time the rest of the week and then peaking on Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is now mostly clear, with patchy fog. Yet again, we only cool to around 74 degrees.

Isolated storms develop, but become more scattered through the afternoon and evening hours, peaking at a 40% coverage. An isolated stronger storm is possible with gusty winds being the main threat. It is another hot one, with a high of 95 degrees, but it feels about 10 degrees warmer, which is why there is a Heat Advisory in the Valley until 8 PM.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with spotty rain and storms developing and moving through at times. The low is around 74 degrees again.

LOOKING AHEAD

Storms continue at a 40% coverage through the end of the week. Thursday goes from spotty most of the day, to scattered in the evening. Then we’ll more storms throughout the day on Friday. Both days are in the low 90s, but the humidity makes it feel about 10 degrees warmer.

This builds up to a 60% coverage at times in rain and storms Friday night through Saturday. This takes from the low 90s to the upper 80s, before rain becomes spotty Sunday.

In your First-Alert 8-day planner, next week starts off sunny and dry, with spotty rain Tuesday building to scattered Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

