Advertisement

TSA finds loaded gun at McGhee Tyson Airport

This incident marks the 16th gun found at TYS in 2022.
Ruger found at TYS
Ruger found at TYS(TSA)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Transportation Security Administration found a loaded handgun in a passenger’s carryon bag Wednesday morning, according to a release from the TSA.

They detected the gun, a Ruger .38 handgun, around 9:30 Wednesday morning. TSA officials let airport police know, and they took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the area.

“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee.

You can take a firearm on a plane, but the gun needs to be in checked baggage and declared, officials said.

This incident marks the 16th gun found at TYS in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at Walkers Catfish Cabin and BBQ restaurant in Townsend, according to Blount...
Popular Townsend restaurant catches fire, 6 firefighters injured
According to a release, the deputy was shot on the 8200 block of Brickyard Rd.
Knox County officer shot while responding to call
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
East Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic
Lightning strikes in Knoxville over a double rainbow
East Tenn. sees fallen trees, power outages following storms
The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee

Latest News

Lightning strikes in Knoxville over a double rainbow
East Tenn. sees fallen trees, power outages following storms
Scattered storms with isolated stronger storms this afternoon.
Scattered downpours and storms, isolated strong to severe storms possible
Judges dismiss Jewish couple’s suit alleging adoption bias
Judges dismiss Jewish couple’s suit alleging adoption bias
According to a release, the deputy was shot on the 8200 block of Brickyard Rd.
Knox County officer shot while responding to call