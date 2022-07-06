TSA finds loaded gun at McGhee Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Transportation Security Administration found a loaded handgun in a passenger’s carryon bag Wednesday morning, according to a release from the TSA.

They detected the gun, a Ruger .38 handgun, around 9:30 Wednesday morning. TSA officials let airport police know, and they took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the area.

“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee.

You can take a firearm on a plane, but the gun needs to be in checked baggage and declared, officials said.

This incident marks the 16th gun found at TYS in 2022.

