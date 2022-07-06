Advertisement

West Knoxville home badly damaged in fire

Knoxville Fire Department said one man was treated for smoke inhalation
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A home in West Knoxville was partially destroyed in a fire Tuesday night, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

According to a release, the fire started at 10:39 p.m. on the porch of the home at Willette Court, and when firefighters got there, it had moved up to the next floor.

One man was treated and released on the scene for smoke inhalation. There was also a dog at home at the time, but the man who lived there believed the dog got away unharmed.

Fire crews said they couldn’t immediately go into the home because of how intense the fire was, but once most of it was knocked down, they could go in. Crews put out the fire by 11:39 p.m.

KFD said the home did not have smoke alarms, and the man who lived there called the department only after smelling smoke. KFD says smoke alarms are free to any home in Knoxville. Call 311 to schedule a free installation.

Knoxville Fire investigators will next work to determine how the fire started.

