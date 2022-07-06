Woman charged after shots fired from inside an apartment, mayor confirms

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An investigation continues into a shooting Wednesday night in Paintsville.

A call came in to Paintsville Police Wednesday evening of shots fired near the intersection of KY-321 and Mill Branch Road.

When officers responded, they noticed a hole in the side of an apartment building. Officers eventually gained access to the apartment where they found 45-year-old Shaundena M. Conley.

Conley was arrested after a brief struggle with officers that included her trying to disarm one of them. Officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol on Conley and concluded that she was intoxicated.

The initial investigation revealed that the shot came from a 12-gauge shotgun and went through the apartment wall, hitting a truck parked outside.

No one was hurt in the shooting. Conley was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on scrapes and bruises and is expected to be taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Conley was charged with first degree wanton endangerment, 3rd degree assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, disarming a peace officer, and three counts of failing to appear.

Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon also told WYMT the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police also responded to the call.

