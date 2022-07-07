Advertisement

15-year-old charged with murder of 2-year-old, police say

FILE PHOTO - When Cleveland police officers arrived at the apartment complex, they were told...
FILE PHOTO - When Cleveland police officers arrived at the apartment complex, they were told that the 2-year-old victim was already taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The child did not survive.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By WLBT.com Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A 15-year-old in Mississippi is facing a murder charge after shooting and killing a 2-year-old, according to police.

The Cleveland Police Department said a call came in Wednesday evening about a person being shot at an apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they were told that the 2-year-old victim was already taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The child did not survive.

A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with the child’s murder.

Due to the nature of the case involving minors, information being released to the public is limited, police said.

Law enforcement did not release any further details.

Cleveland is located about 120 miles north of Jackson, near the Arkansas border.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Lydia Driver
Knox County deputy accidentally shoots partner during dog attack
East Tennessee storms cause flooding, power outages
East Tennessee storms cause flooding, power outages
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
It took fire crews one hour to put out
West Knoxville home badly damaged in fire
TWRA officers
Man killed in Chickamauga boating accident

Latest News

A survey found most Americans are disappointed with how the country handled the COVID-19...
Most Americans disappointed with how U.S. handled COVID pandemic, survey finds
KAT pumps the breaks on some bus routes amid an “unprecedented” worker shortage
President Joe Biden awards the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of...
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
Former FBI leaders Andrew McCabe, left, and James Comey were both selected for audits.
IRS asks Treasury watchdog to probe Comey, McCabe audits
More rain is here late Thursday, again Friday night, and more on Saturday.
First Alert for storms continues, with more rain through Saturday