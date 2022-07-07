Advertisement

Cause of South Knox County house fire under investigation

Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department said the house was a total loss.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1029 Brown Rd. in South Knox County Wednesday night.

Crews faced serious water issues, according to RMFD Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.

“Once arriving at the address, crews could barely see the fire,” Bagwell said. “However, once they got to the top of the driveway, they found that over half of the home was consumed by fire.”

Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department said the house was a total loss.
Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department said the house was a total loss.(Rural Metro)

The owner was not home at the time and no injuries were reported, according to Bagwell.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

