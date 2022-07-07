Cocke Co. animal shelter splits from county, board member outlines next steps

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A no-kill belief and lack of funding from the county government caused the Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County to part ways with the county.

The Shelter’s Board of Director’s Vice President, Sara Kenney, said it will work with the country through the end of the month, but will then operate on its own.

“We’re excited about what we’re going to do. We’re excited about moving forward,” Kenney said.

The shelter’s no-kill philosophy allowed the staff and volunteers to keep track of its 100 cats and dogs.

“It allows us to control what we take in, and make sure we can give them the best care as possible versus what the county brings in at any given time,” Kenney explained.

Kenney said the shelter let the county know they would not renew their contract in the new fiscal year. Volunteers would continue to take in county animals, but not from animal control. Instead they will accept animals from people when they’re not at capacity.

“If we’re full. We can say we’re full and that’s what will happen,” Kenney said. “Working with the county we’ve been at capacity, which has been a frustration for them and a frustration for us too. We’ve had staff actually take animals home because we didn’t have a spot for them.”

Kenney said the county provided $138,000 last year and the budget at that time was $270,000. The shelter raised the difference through donations.

“I don’t think the county can give us what it takes to run the shelter. I just don’t think it’s within their means. So we need another avenue to go,” Kenney said.

Kenney said in the last year they saved more than 1,000 cats’ and dogs’ lives.

“We will never take animals we can’t house correctly, but we’ll work with the public,” she said.

Kenney explained their mission of focusing on spay and neuter, free vaccines, education for the public, and taking in and adopting out animals to the most appropriate homes will remain the same.

The organization will be a no-kill, non-profit and is in the process of changing its name to Smoky Mountain Humane Society.

The shelter will operate solely on donations. You can donate here. If the shelter is full and cannot accept a cat or dog, shelter staff will provide resources like food and help people manage to keep the animal until they have an open space.

WVLT News also left County Mayor Crystal Ottinger a voicemail and stopped by her office for a comment. Her secretary said she was out of town.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.