First Alert for storms continues, with more rain through Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following truly massive rains early Thursday, we took a long time to heat up. Still, most felt like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. That heat and humidity trigger storms as our WVLT First Alert rolls on until just after 8 o’clock Thursday.

Much of Friday is dry. Saturday has multiple rounds of rain on tap.

Next week is a little hotter, and drier - though not totally dry.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few of you got record rainfall Thursday morning. Three, four, five inches of rain in parts of Anderson and Knox Counties. Others might be thinking ‘what is Ben talking about, rain?’ That held down temps for much of the day. After 5:00 p.m. rain becomes more widespread. Storms jump southeast off of the Plateau, while even stronger storms move ESE out of Middle Tennessee. The chance for storms is closer to 7:00-9:00 p.m. in the Valley and along 75.

That’s the First Alert Weather Day timeline. The biggest issues are lightning and brief road flooding. Some straight line wind damage is also possible.

There are more isolated (a little less coverage than during the evening) storms at times Thursday night into early Friday. Friday’s daytime hours have LOTS of sunshine and LOTS of heat. We are shooting for a high of 95 degrees in Knoxville. Most others will be well into the 90s - before the storms arrive.

After 5:00 or 6:00 p.m. a distinct line of storms moves in. First up is our Northwest counties, then the Valley, then the Smoky Mountains. The first wave wraps up closer to or after midnight.

Saturday has some early morning storms, then a lull. There are one or two more bands of heavy rain during the day Saturday. We are nearly 10 degrees cooler Saturday, as the clouds are thicker and the rain is more numerous.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday have lots of sunshine and low-end rain chances. In fact, Tuesday looks bone dry for now. We’re back to the lower 90s by early next week.

From there, rain is back Wednesday. Thursday is cooling, with partly cloudy skies and a small rain chance.

Have you seen the newest ‘Drought Monitor?’ The map has a bigger share of East Tennessee and SE Kentucky in drought. That said, the map is already outdated and does not factor in much of this week’s rain. We should largely be out of drought by next week.

