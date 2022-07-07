Advertisement

First case of monkeypox being investigated in Tennessee

Officials with the Metro Nashville Health Department, along with state health officials, are investigating a case of monkeypox in Tennessee’s capital.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Health Department, along with state health officials, are investigating a case of monkeypox in Tennessee’s capital.

MNHD took to Twitter to announce the infection, saying confirmatory testing will be done by the Centers for Disease Control and Infection. Officials gave the following details about the infection:

  • The person infected recently traveled to a country with confirmed cases
  • The person is now isolating at home
  • MNHD officials are working with those that may have made contact with the person

“Infection may begin with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion, but many of the cases associated with the 2022 outbreak have reported very mild or no symptoms other than rash,” MNHD officials said. Further symptoms can include chills or swollen lymph nodes.

The CDC has a website available for tips on protecting yourself. They said the virus can spread by person-to-person contact, like direct contact with rashes, scabs or bodily fluids.

“Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed,” the website states. “The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks. People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.”

