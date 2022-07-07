It takes a Jake: Community mourns loss of fallen officer, celebrates his life and legacy

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -The funeral for fallen Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins was standing room only, as people from across the region poured into the Mountain Arts Center to say goodbye to a man who was known for many things, but will be remembered as a hero.

Chaffins died Friday after being shot during a barricade shootout call in the Allen community of Floyd County last week.

The 28-year-old father and husband was celebrated Thursday as his friends, brothers, and colleagues shared stories of his successes, his confidence, and his unfailing pursuit to better himself and those around him.

“Has now given me the steadfast strength to push forward as he would,” said police captain Ross Shurtleff.

Shurtleff said the last week has been “a blur,” but a large part of the blur has included stories to help them focus in on the man and policeman Chaffins was. From jokes about his pranks on fellow officers, to the true heart of their fallen hero, everyone who spoke during the funeral agreed on one thing: “His light burned so bright.”

“He didn’t just show up- he showed out. This is not the end of Jacob Chaffins it is only the next chapter,” said Shurtleff. Chaffins was descibed as “tough as nails,” “a family man,” and a surprisingly comforting counselor by his friend and fellow officer Austin King.

“When I responded to what I now know is hell on earth, I was looking for Jake,” King recalled about that night. “Some ordinary mountain boys did some extraordinary things. On June 30, Jake was no longer my little brother. He was a big bother to all of us. It’s men like Jake who make me feel safer to sleep at night. It’s men like Jake who stood in the face of evil and didn’t quit. No. He looked at it and said, ‘let’s go one more round.’”

That attitude and desire to serve, his loved ones say, is what fueled the man he always was and will continue to fuel the stories they tell for years to come.

“Will our world ever be the same? I have no answer. But I would say no. The horror we’ve faces in the last week. I don’t think even Stephen king could write a book,” said Jake’s police chief and pastor Randy Woods. “God will heal our wounds and he will present us with peace.”

“The truth is, we may never know why, because this isn’t supposed to happen. And it shouldn’t happen,” he said. “That’s what he dedicated his life to: saving others. Soldier. Firefighter. EMT. Police officer. Simply put, he was just special. Special to all of us and forever enshrined as a hero.”

Those who spoke about his life and legacy say it will forever embolden them to be better, because sometimes it takes a Jake.

“We should all strive to be successful just like Jake, because he succeeded in making his life mean something. However short, it meant so much,” said Woods. “Should give us a sense of urgency to continue where he left off. To confront the evils in society. We don’t look for revenge- nor would Jesus expect that from us- but we do look for justice and peace.”

Chaffins’ K9, Nelson, will be retired with his family in the days to come, but the stories and smiles brought on with every mention of Chaffins’ name will forever be found in the Star City and beyond.

