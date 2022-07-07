Knox County TCAP scores released showing slight improvements

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools released their TCAP data for the past school year and compared it to years prior. Slight improvements in math and English were reported with things remaining close to the same in science and social studies.

“We’re not there yet but we’re going to continue to improve and continue to grow,” said newly appointed Superintendent Jon Rysewyk.

As to why the data has came back to levels similar to before the pandemic, Rysewky said he attributed it to a more focused form of tutoring, summer learning camps, and giving people the option of what type of learning works best for them.

“We’ve got just under 60,000 kids and there’s not a one size fits all, especially in this generation of students that are very digital centric that does a lot of their work that way communicating that way and entertainment that way,” said Rysewyk.

He said there will be a place for virtual learning moving forward and hoped that this school year can be more normal for everyone after settling in to what suits them the best.

Rysewyk also said he hoped that better performance from KCS students will help encourage teachers who over the last two schools years have seen their fair share of challenges. He wass hopeful that better grades will reinforce the feeling that the work they do makes a difference.

For a full breakdown of TCAP scores in Knox County and other districts in the state click HERE.

