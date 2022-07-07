Advertisement

Knox County TCAP scores released showing slight improvements

Improvements in math and English were reported in the newly released scores for Knox County students.
Improvements in Math and English reported in newly released scores.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools released their TCAP data for the past school year and compared it to years prior. Slight improvements in math and English were reported with things remaining close to the same in science and social studies.

“We’re not there yet but we’re going to continue to improve and continue to grow,” said newly appointed Superintendent Jon Rysewyk.

As to why the data has came back to levels similar to before the pandemic, Rysewky said he attributed it to a more focused form of tutoring, summer learning camps, and giving people the option of what type of learning works best for them.

“We’ve got just under 60,000 kids and there’s not a one size fits all, especially in this generation of students that are very digital centric that does a lot of their work that way communicating that way and entertainment that way,” said Rysewyk.

He said there will be a place for virtual learning moving forward and hoped that this school year can be more normal for everyone after settling in to what suits them the best.

Rysewyk also said he hoped that better performance from KCS students will help encourage teachers who over the last two schools years have seen their fair share of challenges. He wass hopeful that better grades will reinforce the feeling that the work they do makes a difference.

For a full breakdown of TCAP scores in Knox County and other districts in the state click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at Walkers Catfish Cabin and BBQ restaurant in Townsend, according to Blount...
Popular Townsend restaurant catches fire, 6 firefighters injured
Officer Lydia Driver
Knox County deputy accidentally shoots partner during dog attack
Lightning strikes in Knoxville over a double rainbow
East Tenn. sees fallen trees, power outages following storms
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
East Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic
Spring Creek Road in Dandridge
Florida man dies after Dandridge tractor accident, sheriff says

Latest News

Blue Mountain Mist employee makes bed
Sevier Co. inn spends more money advertising for jobs than advertising inn
Isolated severe storms Thursday
First Alert for isolated severe storms Thursday evening
Ben Cathey's forecast
Ben Cathey's forecast
High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody