Advertisement

Mexico seizes ‘historic’ half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse

Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.
Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.(LobodaPhoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s army and National Guard have made what they call a “historic” seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States.

As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced millions of the counterfeit pills in which fentanyl is usually offered.

The Defense Department said Thursday that over a half-ton of meth was also found in the July 2 raid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Lydia Driver
Knox County deputy accidentally shoots partner during dog attack
East Tennessee storms cause flooding, power outages
East Tennessee storms cause flooding, power outages
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
It took fire crews one hour to put out
West Knoxville home badly damaged in fire
TWRA officers
Man killed in Chickamauga boating accident

Latest News

Puppy looks through a fence at the Cocke Co. shelter
Cocke Co. animal shelter splits from county, board member outlines next steps
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
More rain is here late Thursday, again Friday night, and more on Saturday.
First Alert for storms continues, with more rain through Saturday
Ben Cathey's extended forecast
Ben Cathey's extended forecast