Multi-vehicle crash closes I-40 East
Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said there were four vehicles involved in the crash Thursday night.
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash caused officers with the Knoxville Police Department to close I-40 East near the Cherry St. exit Thursday, according to KPD officials.
Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said four vehicles were involved in the crash.
The traffic was backed up to Western Ave.
It was unknown if there were any deaths reported from the crash as of Thursday night.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.