Multi-vehicle crash closes I-40 East

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said there were four vehicles involved in the crash Thursday night.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash caused officers with the Knoxville Police Department to close I-40 East near the Cherry St. exit Thursday, according to KPD officials.

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

The traffic was backed up to Western Ave.

It was unknown if there were any deaths reported from the crash as of Thursday night.

