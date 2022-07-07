Multi-vehicle crash closes I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash caused officers with the Knoxville Police Department to close I-40 East near the Cherry St. exit Thursday, according to KPD officials.

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

The traffic was backed up to Western Ave.

It was unknown if there were any deaths reported from the crash as of Thursday night.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-40 East are closed due to a serious multi-vehicle crash at Cherry Street. Seek alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/FeoeqWrp1Y — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 7, 2022

