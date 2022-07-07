Advertisement

Organization rescues starving horses in Sevier County

Officials with Horse Haven of Tennessee asked for donations after rescuing four horses in Sevier County late last month.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Horse Haven of Tennessee asked for donations after rescuing four horses in Sevier County late last month.

Horse Haven representatives said they received calls from local and state entities asking for help, so they brought in the horses. The horses have had their vet checks and are currently on refeeding plans.

“These babies have a LONG road ahead of them,” representatives said. They also named the four horses after Top Gun: Maverick characters Maverick, Penny, Hangman and Rooster.

If you want to donate, you can do so here.

