Advertisement

Proposed changes for KAT service up for vote

“This is a completely unprecedented situation”
(WVLT)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Transportation Authority will hold a public hearing July 7 to vote on proposed changes to Knoxville Area Transit service.

The changes include reducing service due to “continuing and worsening workforce shortages” according to a release.

“This is a completely unprecedented situation,” says Isaac Thorne, Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville in the release. “We currently have 156 operators out of the 200 needed to operate our pre-COVID service levels. Our bus operators are working hard to try to provide this current level of service to the community, but we must step back for a while with our service levels while we continue to redouble our hiring, training, and retention efforts.”

The proposed service reductions:

  • Elimination of Routes 10 – Sequoyah and 19 – Lakeshore/Lonas
  • Reduction of all Sunday service schedules, with the last downtown departures at 5:15 p.m.
  • All weekday and Saturday evening service ends earlier, with the exception of core routes 11, 12, 22, 31 and 41 continuing through an 11:15 p.m. line-up.
  • Reduced hours on Route 13 – Beaumont
  • Reduced weekday frequency on Route 42 – UT/Ft. Sanders Hospitals
  • Reduced frequency on Orange and Green Line trolleys

In addition to these service reductions two route changes are proposed:

  • A new proposal to serve West Town Mall (outbound only) via Gleason Drive
  • A proposal for a route change on Route 12 – Western to use 5th Avenue to University (rather than Arthur and Boyd) through the Mechanicsville area

The full details of these proposed changes can be found on KAT’s website, www.katbus.com

The public hearing will be at 3 p.m. on July 7 in the Small Assembly Room of the City County Building to review and vote on the changes.

If they are approved, the service changes will take effect on Aug. 29, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Lydia Driver
Knox County deputy accidentally shoots partner during dog attack
Lightning strikes in Knoxville over a double rainbow
East Tenn. sees fallen trees, power outages following storms
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
It took fire crews one hour to put out
West Knoxville home badly damaged in fire
Scattered storms with isolated stronger storms this afternoon.
Scattered downpours and storms, isolated strong to severe storms possible

Latest News

Fire crews with the White Pine Fire Department have been called to a vehicle that has been hit...
Vehicle involved in accident with a train in White Pine
Tracking scattered storms and isolated severe storms possible.
Scattered storms again, with an isolated severe storm possible, WVLT First Alert Weather Day
Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department said the house was a total loss.
Cause of South Knox County house fire under investigation
Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department said the house was a total loss.
Crews respond to house fire in South Knox County