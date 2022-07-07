Proposed changes for KAT service up for vote

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Transportation Authority will hold a public hearing July 7 to vote on proposed changes to Knoxville Area Transit service.

The changes include reducing service due to “continuing and worsening workforce shortages” according to a release.

“This is a completely unprecedented situation,” says Isaac Thorne, Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville in the release. “We currently have 156 operators out of the 200 needed to operate our pre-COVID service levels. Our bus operators are working hard to try to provide this current level of service to the community, but we must step back for a while with our service levels while we continue to redouble our hiring, training, and retention efforts.”

The proposed service reductions:

Elimination of Routes 10 – Sequoyah and 19 – Lakeshore/Lonas

Reduction of all Sunday service schedules, with the last downtown departures at 5:15 p.m.

All weekday and Saturday evening service ends earlier, with the exception of core routes 11, 12, 22, 31 and 41 continuing through an 11:15 p.m. line-up.

Reduced hours on Route 13 – Beaumont

Reduced weekday frequency on Route 42 – UT/Ft. Sanders Hospitals

Reduced frequency on Orange and Green Line trolleys

In addition to these service reductions two route changes are proposed:

A new proposal to serve West Town Mall (outbound only) via Gleason Drive

A proposal for a route change on Route 12 – Western to use 5th Avenue to University (rather than Arthur and Boyd) through the Mechanicsville area

The full details of these proposed changes can be found on KAT’s website, www.katbus.com

The public hearing will be at 3 p.m. on July 7 in the Small Assembly Room of the City County Building to review and vote on the changes.

If they are approved, the service changes will take effect on Aug. 29, 2022.

