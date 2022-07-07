Advertisement

Scattered storms again, with an isolated severe storm possible, WVLT First Alert Weather Day

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks more on and off rain and storms through Saturday.
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue to make it feel 100°+ at times, and another First Alert Weather Day is in place for Thursday as scattered storms arrive with an isolated chance for damaging storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with isolated rain and storms continuing to develop and move through at times. The low is around 74 degrees.

Thursday starts out with some spotty storms but becomes more scattered by the afternoon to evening. There is an isolated chance for a few severe thunderstorms, so a WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in effect from 2 to 8 PM, with damaging wind the main threat. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail are all possible. We’re topping out around 96 degrees, and again it feels about 10 degrees warmer. The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for Noon to 8 PM Thursday.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, with spotty rain and storms, and a low of 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain and storms stay isolated most of the day Friday, with a scattered batch moving through in the afternoon to evening. It’s another steamy day, with a high of 93 degrees that feels like 100+ degrees.

This builds up to a 60% coverage at times in rain and storms Friday night through Saturday. This takes us to the upper 80s, before rain becomes spotty Sunday.

In your First-Alert 8-day planner, next week starts off sunny and mostly dry, with scattered rain and storms returning Wednesday.

