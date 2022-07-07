Tennessee baseball lands commitment from Alabama transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alabama third baseman Zane Denton took to Instagram to announce he’s “coming home” to Tennessee.

The Brentwood, Tennessee, native entered the transfer portal in mid-June.

Denton was Alabama’s everyday third baseman this past season, starting all 58 games. He hit .263 and led the Tide in home runs (13), RBIs (48), and total bases (112) while ranking third in doubles (12) and slugging percentage (.483).

It was his second full season as Alabama’s starting third baseman. Denton played at third for the Tide in 2021, starting 53 games at third and five at first as he earned All-SEC Defensive Team honors.

Former Tennessee Vol and third baseman, Trey Lipscomb commented on Denton’s post, “Go hold it down brotha.”

The Vols’ loaded roster continues to get more lethal as the months go by.

