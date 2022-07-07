Advertisement

Tennessee baseball lands commitment from Alabama transfer

Brentwood, Tennessee, native Zane Benton entered the transfer portal in mid-June.
Zane Denton, Alabama transfer commits to Tennessee
Zane Denton, Alabama transfer commits to Tennessee(volquest.com)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alabama third baseman Zane Denton took to Instagram to announce he’s “coming home” to Tennessee.

Denton was Alabama’s everyday third baseman this past season, starting all 58 games. He hit .263 and led the Tide in home runs (13), RBIs (48), and total bases (112) while ranking third in doubles (12) and slugging percentage (.483).

It was his second full season as Alabama’s starting third baseman. Denton played at third for the Tide in 2021, starting 53 games at third and five at first as he earned All-SEC Defensive Team honors.

Former Tennessee Vol and third baseman, Trey Lipscomb commented on Denton’s post, “Go hold it down brotha.”

The Vols’ loaded roster continues to get more lethal as the months go by.

