Tennessee football looks for fireworks on the recruiting trail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This is the time when you look for the payoff when it comes to those recruiting battles. Tennessee has put itself in a favorable position to land a few key players like corner Cristian Conyer, and an elite offensive lineman in Francis Mauigoa.

The defensive side of the ball for Tennessee has made headlines recently in their recruiting efforts after landing three stars rush defensive end, Tyree Weathersby.

Brent Hubbs with Volsquest told WVLT this is a player that instantly caught the attention of defensive line coach Rodney Garner.

After this recent commit, Hubbs is hopeful it kicks off a weekend of fireworks coach Josh Heupel and the Vols, who still need help filling in holes on the roster.

”For Tennessee, where the roster is right now there are multiple positions where they need to continue to recruit well on,” said Hubbs. “You talk about the defensive line, they need to continue to recruit there.”

Hubbs also mentioned Tennessee is making a headwind on the offensive side of the ball, “They need to close with some offensive lineman. We’ll see what happens with those guys. There are four, five offensive tackles that are really important, they’re not going to get all of them, but they need to close on two or three offensive tackles to go with Nico.”

Football programs design their teams around who’s under center. For the future of the Vols, and right now it looks like it’ll be Nico.

Hubbs said the Vols are looking to build off what they accomplished last season on offense and with Nico as their guy.

”Style of play, offensively when you score a lot of points that’s going to attract a lot of receivers, a lot of offensive players,” siad Hubbs. “It never hurts to have a player committed, okay. Nico Iamaleava being committed to Tennessee gets everybody’s attention. He’s highly regarded, five-star, and everyone in the recruiting circle knows him. And you really build your football teams and recruiting classes around quarterbacks.”

Tennessee is expected to land several commits over the July 4th weekend.

