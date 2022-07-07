Advertisement

Tennessee’s Ben Joyce gears up for the MLB Draft

Seven Vols listed in MLB Top 250 Prospect List.
Ben Joyce
Ben Joyce(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven Tennessee Vols made the MLB Top 250 Prospect List. Tennessee leads all colleges with the most players in this latest ranking by MLB.com. Tennessee could potentially see three first-round selections in outfielders Jordan Beck at number 23, Drew Gilbert at number 32 and right-hander Blade Tidwell at number 27.

Right-handed pitcher Ben Joyce and third baseman Trey Lipscomb would be the next set of Vols to go at 112 and 136 respectively.

Then followed by Jorel Ortega and Will Mabrey projected to come off the board with the 222 and 250 picks.

Since the end of the Vols 2022 campaign, Joyce has been hard at work to improve his draft stock in hopes of fulfilling a lifelong dream.

”I went out to San Diego for the combine to get all of that stuff done. Now it’s kind of just a waiting game to see what happens. But it’s super exciting to be in this position and all the hard work has paid off and we’ll see what happens but I’m ready to go,” said Joyce.

Joyce added that he’s not surprised so many Vols have MLB potential.

“I think this is the most talented group that I’ve ever played with,” said Joyce.

This is a team that constantly reminded you how much they loved each other by the way they played for one another and talked about each other.

“I mean it was an awesome group of guys. We were so close and I’ll never forget this year, it was super memorable. I’m just excited to see where everyone ends up and follows their careers whether it’s baseball or their working careers. It’s just kind of exciting to have this group stay close for the rest of our lives and see where they all end up,” said Joyce.

The 2022 MLB Draft begins Sunday, July 17.

