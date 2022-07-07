Advertisement

‘This team was built to win and that’s what we’re doing’ | One Knox SC

One Knox Soccer Club
One Knox Soccer Club(WVLT)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are just three games that remain on the regular-season schedule for One Knox SC. They need just one more win to clinch a playoff berth in their inaugural season.

One Knox hasn’t dropped a single game since their season opener to Asheville City SC. One Knox would even the score, in their rematch late last month One Knox took a 3-1 victory.

In 11 games. they’ve lost one and tied another. Currently, they are atop the standings in the South Central Division. For a first-year team, they have a veteran player mindset. Bernardo Monteiro told WVLT he knew this team was capable of finding great success by how they bounced back after losing their first game of the season at home.

”Our connection as a team and as futballers is incredible,” said Monteiro. “Since the first day we got here, we clicked together and you know the helps. Everybody here is amazing futballers but also incredible persons and that’s a big part of our success. And we have a coach that is very demanding and has high expectations for us and we’re raising up to those expectations. This team was built to win and that’s what we’re doing.”

One Knox looked to continue winning ways when they traveled to the Peach State to take on East Atlanta, Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Lydia Driver
Knox County deputy accidentally shoots partner during dog attack
East Tennessee storms cause flooding, power outages
East Tennessee storms cause flooding, power outages
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
It took fire crews one hour to put out
West Knoxville home badly damaged in fire
TWRA officers
Man killed in Chickamauga boating accident

Latest News

Zane Denton, Alabama transfer commits to Tennessee
Tennessee baseball lands commitment from Alabama transfer
Recruiting trail continues for Tennessee football
Tennessee football looks for fireworks on the recruiting trail
Zach Joyce returns to baseball after two years away from the game
Zach Joyce finds his way back to baseball
Ben Joyce
Tennessee’s Ben Joyce gears up for the MLB Draft