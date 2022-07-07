‘This team was built to win and that’s what we’re doing’ | One Knox SC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are just three games that remain on the regular-season schedule for One Knox SC. They need just one more win to clinch a playoff berth in their inaugural season.

One Knox hasn’t dropped a single game since their season opener to Asheville City SC. One Knox would even the score, in their rematch late last month One Knox took a 3-1 victory.

In 11 games. they’ve lost one and tied another. Currently, they are atop the standings in the South Central Division. For a first-year team, they have a veteran player mindset. Bernardo Monteiro told WVLT he knew this team was capable of finding great success by how they bounced back after losing their first game of the season at home.

”Our connection as a team and as futballers is incredible,” said Monteiro. “Since the first day we got here, we clicked together and you know the helps. Everybody here is amazing futballers but also incredible persons and that’s a big part of our success. And we have a coach that is very demanding and has high expectations for us and we’re raising up to those expectations. This team was built to win and that’s what we’re doing.”

One Knox looked to continue winning ways when they traveled to the Peach State to take on East Atlanta, Saturday night.

