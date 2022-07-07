TVA recieves more reports of invasive worm species in Knoxville area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In recent months, officials at the Tennessee Valley Authority have received reports of hammerhead flatworms around Knoxville and numerous in Norris, Tennessee.

The hammerhead flatworms are not native to the United States. They are an invasive species with no predators. They seek hot, humid environments.

The hammerhead flatworms pose a threat to native species, like the earthworm. Earthworms are beneficial to the overall health of the soils. Jack Muncy with the Tennessee Valley Authority said by eating the native earthworms, the hammerheads reduce the quality of the soil.

“Each one of us has about 7,000,000 earthworms supporting our life. A nation that destroys its soil through either land, use practices, or pollution destroys itself because then you’re destroying your web of life,” said Muncy.

Muncy wants to educate people on how to handle the hammerhead and get rid of them. Hammerhead flatworms secrete a toxic slime that makes them unattractive to predators. This slime can cause skin irritation in humans, and the worms can also carry parasites.

“If you see one, don’t touch it with your bare hands,” cautions Muncy. “And if you cut them, they can regenerate. The best way to get rid of one is to completely cover it with salt or rubbing alcohol, or use gloves to place it in a bag and freeze it.”

