Vehicle involved in accident with a train in White Pine

By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
White Pine, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews with the White Pine Fire Department have been called to a vehicle accident that also is involving a train on Main Street in White Pine.

Firefighters were called just after 6 a.m. Thursday morning near Main Street in downtown White Pine. In a Facebook post, officials asked everyone please seek alternative routes and avoid this area.

