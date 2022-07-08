Assisted living facility hosting Christmas in July, collecting items for seniors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An assisted living facility in Knoxville is hosting a Christmas in July event and asking the community to donate items for senior citizens in need.

Morning Pointe of Knoxville has partnered with Business Professionals Against Alzheimer’s/Alzheimer’s TN group and Home Instead to host the event, bringing the holiday spirit to the residents in July.

“It is a service project that we’re doing throughout the month of July to collect donations for seniors in need in the community,” Community Relations Director Jessica Schaeffer. “So here at Morning Pointe of Knoxville, we have a tree in our front lobby that has little flamingo ornaments with Santa hats with different items that are needed.”

Items requested include toiletries, individually wrapped snacks/popcorn, socks, word search books, coloring books/pencils, sugar free candies and paper products.

Schaeffer said the facility was trying to fill in the gaps as many giveback events happen towards the end of the year, leaving the middle of the year open.

“I think it will provide a lot of joy for them,” she said. “You know a lot of times towards the end of the year, we see a lot of giving back to seniors in our community but not a lot happens in the middle of the year, so I think this will be a wonderful surprise for many of them and just highlight to the Summer months when maybe a little bit extra would really enrich their lives.”

Those wanting to donate can drop items off at the Morning Pointe location at 9649 Westland Drive.

