Advertisement

California will make its own low-cost insulin, governor announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 24, 2022.(Rich Pedroncelli | AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - California is socializing insulin production.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the state will start manufacturing its own insulin.

California will allocate $100 million to the project. Half of that money will be used to develop low-cost insulin products. The other half is to be used to build a manufacturing facility in the state.

“Nothing epitomized market failures more than the price of insulin,” Newsom said. “Many Americans spend $300 to $500 per month for this life-saving drug. California is now taking matters into our own hands.”

It’s unclear when the state-funded insulin will be available to consumers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said four cars were involved in the crash.
Two taken to hospital following crash that shut down I-40 East
In recent months, officials at the Tennessee Valley Authority have received reports of...
TVA receives more reports of invasive worm species in Knoxville area
Church Hill Rescue Squad asks court to halt Summer Wells reward donations
East Tennessee storms cause flooding, power outages
East Tennessee storms cause flooding, power outages
Officer Lydia Driver
Knox County deputy accidentally shoots partner during dog attack

Latest News

President Joe Biden will take executive action Friday to protect access to abortion, the White...
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
According to the Food and Drug Administration, some levels of unsafe PFAS chemicals were found...
Bumble Bee recalls smoked clams for PFAS chemicals contamination
Chimpanzee Stevie is now 10 weeks old and becoming more curious and independent.
PHOTOS: Zoo Knoxville’s baby chimpanzee growing, thriving
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. It's recommended to reschedule...
Heat advisory posted this afternoon
Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan as the first Black woman team president in NFL history.
Raiders hire 1st Black woman team president in NFL history