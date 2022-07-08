Advertisement

Firetruck flips off road in Wears Valley, one taken to UTMC

Multiple agencies responded to the single-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon.

The single-car crash occurred Friday afternoon.(Wears Valley Fire Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wears Valley Fire Department tanker dropped off the shoulder of a roadway and overturned Friday afternoon, according to a social media post online.

At approximately 12:03 p.m., Tanker 81 was returning to the fire station after responding to multiple incidents. It dropped off the shoulder of the roadway near the 3300 block of Covemont Lane in the Wears Valley Community. Officials said the vehicle slid into a power pole and overturned during an attempt for the driver to correct it.

The tanker’s driver suffered minor injuries and was transported by the Sevier County Rescue Squad to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for evaluation, according to officials.

The Wears Valley Fire Department, Sevier County Ambulance Service, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Sevier County Rescue Squad, Sevier County Electric System, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the single-vehicle crash.

